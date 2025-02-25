India bans THESE ‘addictive’ drugs to West Africa over misuse concerns: How dangerous are opioid-relaxant combos?

The Indian government has prohibited the manufacturing and export of a dangerous combination of opium drugs, Tapentadol, Carisoprodol. The development has come days after media reports claimed these were being misused in certain West African nations.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry halted all operations at the premises of Mumbai-based Aveo Pharmaceuticals after an audit by a joint team from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the state regulatory authority, PTI reported on Sunday.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has issued a Stop Production Order to “M/s. Aveo Pharmaceuticals” on February 22 for the production and export of the combination drug.

“Following the audit, the investigation team seized all raw materials, in-process materials, and finished products. Approximately 1.3 crore tablets/capsules and 26 batches of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol were detained to prevent further distribution of these potentially dangerous drugs,” ANI quoted health ministry’s statement.

These drugs are made from natural substances found in the opium poppy plant. Here are the key side-effects of these ‘addictive’ drugs.

Tapentadol and Carisoprodol: What are their side effects? Tapentadol is a strong opioid, which is a class of drugs generally made from the opium poppy plant. The category of these drugs is used as painkillers as they block pain signals by binding to opioid receptors on nerve cells, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Carisoprodol is a muscle relaxant. According to an official’ Drug Safety’ update by the United Kingdom, the drug carries the risk of abuse, addiction, intoxication, and psychomotor impairment. The drug is banned in the UK.

Tapentadol and Carisoprodol: Is it banned in India? Individual sales of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol are not banned in India. However, the sale as combination drugs is prohibited by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India.

“Tapentadol and Carisoprodol are individually approved by CDSCO in India. Tapentadol is approved in 50, 75, and 100 mg tablet forms and 100, 150, and 200 mg extended-release tablets. However, the combination of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol is not approved in India,” read a Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry’s release.



