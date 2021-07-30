The Indian government has further extended the ban on international flights till August 31. As per the earlier announcement, the ban on international commercial flights to and from India was ending on July 31.

The ban on scheduled overseas flights was to end on 30 July after a 16-month gap.

Dedicated cargo flights, flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate, the civil aviation watchdog said.

"International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," said the DGCA circular.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since 23 March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More details awaited

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.