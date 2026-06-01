India bans cross-border transportation of Ebola-infected human remains under strict new biosecurity rules

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry has banned the cross-border transportation of human remains of confirmed or suspected Ebola virus disease (EVD) patients into India and prescribed protocols for deaths from the disease in Indian hospitals.
Aimed at preventing potential outbreaks, this public health directive details the safe and dignified handling of human remains of Ebola patients and highly infectious casualties. The new rules were drafted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) after considering recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
"The cross-border transportation of the HRs of confirmed/suspected EVD cases into India is prohibited," the DGHS said in the document reviewed by Mint.
If an infected body arrives at an airport under unavoidable circumstances, it will trigger an immediate biosecurity response. According to the new rules, the human remains must be double-packed in a 150-micrometre thick plastic sheet and a zinc-lined coffin, evaluated by a specialized forensic task force and cremated under strict police supervision.