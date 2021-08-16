Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India restricts export of Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits

A healthcare worker performs a coronavirus disease antigen test.
1 min read . 07:53 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the export policy for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing kits, prohibiting their export with immediate effect

India has banned the export of rapid antigen tests to detect the novel coronavirus. In a notification dated August 16, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) mentioned that the export policy for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing kits has been amended.

As a result, their export will now be restricted with immediate effect, DGFT said.

