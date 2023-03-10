India bans propylene glycol from supplier linked to Uzbek cough syrup deaths2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:03 AM IST
The process has been initiated for cancellation of the drug license of pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, which is allegedly linked with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan who consumed their cough syrup in December 2022.
India directed drug manufacturers to stop using propylene glycol sourced from the Delhi-based firm that supplied the ingredient to Marion Biotech, whose cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan, according to a government document seen by Reuters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×