India basmati acreage seen rising as strong prices offset monsoon risks

New Delhi: India's basmati rice acreage is expected to increase this kharif season as strong prices and robust export demand encourage farmers to shift away from conventional paddy, even as uneven monsoon rains delay overall paddy sowing, according to exporters, farmers and industry experts.

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Farmers in Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Jammu are also expected to expand cultivation of short-duration basmati varieties, which mature about three weeks earlier than traditional varieties and help reduce the risk of delayed rainfall and moisture stress.

The shift comes as overall paddy sowing remains behind last year's pace. Between 1 June and 17 July, paddy had been planted over 16.6 million hectares, down from 16.7 million hectares a year earlier.

India, the world's second-largest producer and biggest rice exporter, produced 13.5 million tonnes of basmati rice from 2.4 million hectares in the 2025-26 crop year. Basmati exports reached 6.5 million tonnes, worth $5.67 billion during the year, compared with $5.94 billion the year before.

Paddy is a water-intensive crop that is largely dependent on timely rainfall during sowing and transplantation. The share of basmati in total paddy area is 5-6%

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“Farmers received better prices for basmati last season, and we expect acreage to increase this year. However, the picture will become clearer by the end of this month,” said Satish Goel, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association, an association of rice exporters in India.

Premium basmati varieties such as Pusa-1121 and Pusa-1509 traded between ₹3,200 and ₹4,000 per quintal last year, well above the minimum support price of ₹2,369 per quintal for common paddy.

Short-duration varieties gain favour Farmers say acreage under short-duration basmati is likely to rise as erratic rainfall prompts growers to opt for crops that mature in 115-125 days, roughly 20-25 days earlier than conventional basmati.

Short-duration varieties accounted for 38.2% of India's total basmati acreage last year and are widely grown in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir.

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“We are anticipating increase in area of short duration basmati varieties as monsoon played spoilsport this year,” said Ajit Singh, a farmer from Amritsar district in Punjab.

Acreage is currently similar to last year but could increase if rainfall improves over the coming weeks, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal. "However, if rainfall progresses well, we can see an uptick in area."

Experts cautioned that it is still too early to estimate acreage under longer-duration basmati varieties. Although basmati cultivation is largely irrigated, rainfall during critical crop stages remains important for yields.

After subdued monsoon activity, rainfall is set to revive across the northwest plains from 20 July.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh between 20 and 25 July, which could support planting activity.

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Queries emailed to the agriculture and farmer's welfare ministry remained unanswered till press time.

Export outlook Exporters said sustained demand from West Asia helped keep basmati prices firm last season, encouraging farmers to retain or expand acreage.

However, the conflict in West Asia has disrupted supply chains, prompting experts to call for diversification of export markets.

The Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz crisis has partially disrupted the basmati supply chain. "The prolonged war has raised concerns among Indian basmati rice exporters, as freight and insurance charges have increased manifold, leading to a sharp rise in basmati rice prices,” said Jajati K. Pattnaik, professor and chairperson, Centre for West Asian Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, the UAE, Yemen, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar account for up to 75% of India's annual basmati exports.

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“To reduce India's export dependency on West Asia during a conflict, India can diversify its basmati rice exports to Canada and the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain in Europe, and African markets (Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, etc.),” added Pattnaik.

“India should look for alternative shipping routes and utilize southern and east coast ports more effectively,” said Nutan Kaushik, director general, Amity Food and Agriculture Foundation, a central research hub at Amity University focused on advancing agriculture, food security and nutrition.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.