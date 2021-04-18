OPEN APP
India becomes fastest country to administer 12 crore vaccinations as Covid-19 cases surge

India took only 92 days to administer 12 crore coronavirus vaccinations, the fastest country to do so across the world.

America is in the second position as it managed to reach the 12 crore mark in 97 days, followed by China, which took 108 days to reach the same target.

India has administered 12,26,22,590 Covid-19 vaccine shots, according to a provisional report put together till 7 am today.

These include 91,28,146 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 57,08,223 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,12,33,415 frontline workers (FLWs) (1stdose), 55,10,238 FLWs (2nddose), 4,55,94,522 1st dose beneficiaries and 38,91,294 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,04,74,993 (1st dose) and 10,81,759 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

8 states account for 59.5% of total doses given so far

States such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have alone managed to give over 1 crore doses each to their population. Gujarat completed 1 crore vaccinations on 16 April, while the other three states achieved it on 14 April.

As per a report, "eight states account for 59.5% of the total doses given so far in the country."

It also states that in the last 24 hours, 26 lakh people were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, India saw the deadliest day of the pandemic as 1,501 fatalities were recorded in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded the biggest daily surge in cases with 2,61,500 infections, taking the caseload to 1.47 crore total cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,123. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,334 while the national capital reported 24,375 fresh cases.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan report 78.56% of the new cases.

