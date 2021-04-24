India becomes the fastest country to administer 14 Crore Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in just 99 days. Also, the country has administered more than 24 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm today, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,08,02,794 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

These include 92,89,621 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 59,94,401 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,19,42,233 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 62,77,797 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,76,41,992 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 23,22,480 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 4,96,32,245 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 77,02,025 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

Meanwhile ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 74.15 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

It also said 12 states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases. These are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal.

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the ministry's data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

"Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- reported 74.15 per cent of the new cases," the ministry said in a statement.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66 per cent of India's total active cases.

The Union health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.83 crore.

These include 92,68,027 healthcare and 1,18,51,655 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, and 59,51,076 healthcare and 61,94,851 frontline workers who have taken the second one. Also, among the senior citizens, 4,91,45,265 have taken the first dose and 71,65,338 the second dose. Among those between 45 and 60 years, 4,66,71,540 got the first dose of vaccine and 21,32,080 the second dose of vaccine.

