India becomes fifth most-affected country by Covid-19, surpasses Spain

India has become fifth worst-hit country by coronavirus in the world as its case count crossed 2.41 lakh on Saturday.

Only US, Brazil, Russia, Spain and the UK have more coronavirus cases than India.

A record spike in cases for four consecutive days pushed India's total infections to over 2,45,670, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

In less than 24 hours, India surpassed Italy and then Spain to reach the unenviable milestone.

Spain so far has recorded 2,41,310 cases, according to the university data. The European country has witnessed more than 27,100 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India registered a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases and 294 deaths by Saturday 8 am, pushing the tally to 2,36,657 and the death toll to 6,642. The country registered over 9,000 cases for the third day in a row.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,15,942.

A total of 1,14,073 people have recovered with 4,611 COVID-19 patients having been cured in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

"Thus, around 48.20 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior ministry official said.

