Home >News >India >India becomes founding member of Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence
Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: ANI)

India becomes founding member of Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence

1 min read . 12:06 AM IST Shreya Nandi

'This multi-stakeholder international partnership will promote responsible and human centric development and use of AI,' says IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

India on Monday joined international and multi-stakeholder initiative Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) on artificial intelligence as its founder member.

“Delighted to announce that India has joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence or GPAI today as a founding member. This multi-stakeholder international partnership will promote responsible and human centric development and use of AI," IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a tweet.

“This is also a first initiative of its type for evolving better understanding of the challenges and opportunities around AI using the experience and diversity of participating countries. In order to achieve this goal, the initiative will look to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities," an official statement said.

GPAI will bring together experts from the industry, civil society, governments, and academia to collaborate to promote responsible evolution of AI and will also evolve methodologies to show how it can be leveraged to better respond to the present global crisis around Covid-19.

“By joining GPAI as a founding member, India will actively participate in the global development of Artificial Intelligence, leveraging upon its experience around use of digital technologies for inclusive growth," the statement said.

This body is supported by Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Paris.

