India becomes second country after US to administer over 20 cr Covid doses: Govt

India is currently using three vaccines against Covid-19 in its immunisation drive - made-in-India vaccines -- Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Russia's Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Emergency Use Authorisation and is being used in few private hospitals, which are expected to be increased over the coming days.