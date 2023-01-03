India have now overtaken China in terms of number of visitors to Singapore. Indian tourists are the second highest number of visitors arriving in Singapore. Prior to Covid-19 pandemic, China had the highest number of tourists visiting the island nation, according to the news agency ANI.

A total number of 612,300 visitors from India arrived Singapore till November 2022, as per Singapore Tourism Board (STB) data.

They also stay the longest with an average length of stay of 8.61 days compared with an average of 5.19 days. For comparison, Indonesians on average stayed 4.66 days, Malaysians for 4.28 days and Australians for 4.05 days.

Indonesia is the largest source of foreign visitors to Singapore with 986,900 visitors up till November, while Malaysia is in third place with 495,470, followed by Australia (476,480) and the Philippines (325,480), ANI reported.

According to official data, these four countries together account for almost half (48 per cent) of the total arrivals to the small island state.

Singapore is set to report its best year for tourism since the Covid-19 pandemic shut the travel sector down with help from visitors from Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Australia.

The number of foreign arrivals in Singapore reached 5.37 million. In July this year, the Singapore Tourism Board said that Singapore expected to receive between 4 and 6 million visitors in 2022.

With China announcing last week that it will finally allow its citizens to travel abroad again, it looks like 2023 will see Singapore tourism reach a new post-pandemic level, as per ANI reports.

The number of visitors for October and November was both around 816,000. With December traditionally a busy travel period for visitors to Singapore, this figure is expected to be maintained and arrivals are projected to reach around 6.2 million.

