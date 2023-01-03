India becomes second largest contributor to Singapore tourists count1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 08:49 AM IST
A total number of 612,300 visitors from India arrived Singapore till November 2022.
India have now overtaken China in terms of number of visitors to Singapore. Indian tourists are the second highest number of visitors arriving in Singapore. Prior to Covid-19 pandemic, China had the highest number of tourists visiting the island nation, according to the news agency ANI.