Locomotives manufactured at Madhepura are of 12,000-horsepower with a twin Bo-Bo design, engineered to run at a speed that is twice as faster than regular locomotives and are built to carry 6000 tonnes of goods in one go. Equipped with Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) based propulsion technology, the WAG 12B uses regenerative braking, reducing energy consumption. Moreover, with this e-loco,Alstom is introducing freight trains that emit lesser heat and traction noise. With 1676mm of Broad Gauge, the e-locos are designed to take smooth turns even at the sharpest of curves.