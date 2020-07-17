India becomes third country to cross 1 million coronavirus cases

With the total number of coronavirus cases breaching the 1 million-mark, India, now becomes the third country to cross that mark, trailing behind the US and Brazil now, which have 3.6 million and 2 million infections respectively, s per the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

As India's coronavirus cases exceed 1 million, the biggest hope to contain the pandemic rests on two indigenous vaccine candidates that will enter human trials this month.

As India's coronavirus cases exceed 1 million, the biggest hope to contain the pandemic rests on two indigenous vaccine candidates that will enter human trials this month.

India's coronavirus count today jumped to 10,03,832 after a record 34,956 fresh infections in past 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry The death toll rose to 25,602, including 687 in past 24 hours.

India has seen 25,602 deaths so far due to the novel coronavirus, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today urged the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, saying if it keeps spreading at the current pace then there will be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10.

"10,00,000-mark has been crossed. If COVID19 spreads at this pace, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

The United States shattered its daily record for coronavirus infections on Thursday, reporting more than 77,000 new cases as the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose by nearly 1,000, according to a Reuters tally.

More than 13.7 million people around the world have been diagnosed with coronavirus, while more than 7.7 million have recovered. Over 588,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.