India becomes world's second-largest supplier of seafarers, overtakes China: Report

India has become the world's second-largest supplier of seafarers, overtaking China, Russia and Indonesia, according to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026.

The report says India now contributes 311,936 seafarers, accounting for 12.16% of the global maritime workforce, behind only the Philippines.

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The milestone caps a decade of steady growth. In 2015, India accounted for just 5.2% of the global seafaring workforce and ranked fifth worldwide. By 2021, its share had increased modestly to 6%, while retaining the fifth position. The latest report, released on 25 June, shows India's share has more than doubled since then, propelling it to second place globally.

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India emerges as key supplier of ship officers According to the report, India's strength is particularly evident in skilled positions. The country currently supplies 140,718 ship officers, representing 13.41% of the global officer workforce, along with 171,218 ratings, accounting for 11.29% of ratings serving aboard merchant vessels.

The report estimates the global supply of seafarers at 2.57 million and demand at 2.55 million, highlighting a tightening labour market. It also points to a continuing global shortage of qualified ship officers, positioning India as a key supplier of maritime talent.

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Welcoming the findings, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said India's rise reflected sustained investment in maritime education, training and reforms.

Govt monitors safety of Indian seafarers in Strait of Hormuz The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is closely monitoring the safety of Indian seafarers working in conflict-prone regions, including the Middle East and the Black Sea.

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According to the ministry, six Indian-flagged commercial vessels carrying around 125 Indian seafarers are currently operating west of the Strait of Hormuz, Firstpost reported. Another 41 Indian sailors are serving aboard foreign-flagged vessels navigating the same waters, the report added.

The government has also raised concerns with Ukrainian authorities after drone strikes on merchant ships in the Black Sea killed two Indian seafarers. Ukrainian officials later conveyed their condolences to India.

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Union govt launches ‘Mission 20%’ The minister said the government is now pursuing "Mission 20%", an initiative aimed at increasing India's share of the global seafaring workforce from 12.16% to 20% by the end of the decade.

The programme will focus on expanding maritime education, strengthening training infrastructure, increasing shipboard training opportunities, fostering industry-academia partnerships and creating more opportunities for young Indians, including women, to pursue careers at sea.