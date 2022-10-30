Commenting on the fast growing aviation sector of India, the Prime Minister said that we are about to enter among the top three countries in the world with regard to air traffic. UDAN scheme is helping in turning many commuters into air travelers, he said. Highlighting the increased demand for passenger and cargo aircrafts, the Prime Minister stated that India will need more than 2000 aircrafts in the next 15 years. The Prime Minister pointed out that today is a crucial step in this direction and India has already begun preparations for the same. Shri Modi also highlighted that India is presenting a global opportunity for the world that is beset by corona pandemic and war and marred by disruptions in the supply chain. He pointed out that the growth momentum of India has been constant even among such tough circumstances. He explained that operating conditions are constantly improving and India is focussing on cost competitiveness as well as quality. “India is presenting the opportunity of low cost manufacturing and high output", the Prime Minister remarked. He further added that India has a huge talent pool of skilled manpower.