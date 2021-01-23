India begins commercial shipments of covid shots

Cementing its credentials as the pharmacy to the world, India on Friday began the first commercial shipments of covid-19 vaccines to developing countries like Morocco and Brazil.

They come on top of shipments to neighbouring countries that buttress India’s position as the first responder in times of crises in South Asia.

Foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters in New Delhi that contractual supplies are being shipped to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco. Additional vaccines will also be exported to Bangladesh and Myanmar besides the consignments already sent to them as grants or gifts.

“Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply covid-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad," he said.

The consignments for Morocco and Brazil—the latter is one of the worst affected in by the pandemic—contained 2 million doses each with flights carrying the vaccines leaving early Friday. In the coming days, India will be exporting vaccines to Mongolia and Nicaragua. All the consignments despatched so far have been of Covishield, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India and developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

A second Indian company, Bharat Biotech, has applied for permission to regulators in the Philippines to sell their vaccine besides having signed a pact with authorities in Brazil. These were preliminary steps ahead of starting commercial sales, a person familiar with the matter said, adding that the company could clinch more such deals with other countries in the coming days.

The foray by an Indian vaccine maker into South-East Asia could be seen as competition to China whose vaccine makers are looking at markets in the region. China has been making a concerted push to sell its vaccines around the globe for months, according to news reports. But only recently did Beijing announce donations to Myanmar, Cambodia and the Philippines.

On Friday, Indian aircraft ferried vaccines to two Indian Ocean island nations— Mauritius and Seychelles. The shipments are under a grant or as gifts by from government of India.

