India begins its eight term as non-permanent member at UNSC

NEW DELHI: On Friday, India started its eighth term as one of the 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council - the global high table.

India’s assumption of the role comes in the backdrop of a world ravaged by the covid-19 pandemic, normal processes of international governance getting strained by frictions among the permanent veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council and increasing traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

With its consensus building and cooperative approach, New Delhi is hoping to play a “positive global role" and in turn, bolster its candidature for a permanent seat in a revamped UNSC.

If India’s previous stints at the UNSC were marked by its being a strong voice against colonialism and apartheid besides advocating for the developing world and a voice against terrorism, in 2021-22, New Delhi is hoping its credentials as a provider of global public goods backed by a strong economy, a billion plus people and a reliable regional power status will be noticed and strengthen its future claims for a permanent UNSC seat.

The strategy in the run-up to January 2021 has been to highlight just these qualifications.

“As a pluralistic and open society with a market economy, it is systemically in sync with the rest of the world," Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said at an event in October.

“Even during the pandemic, it ramped up its pharmaceutical production...The lesson from that is of an India with greater capabilities not just helping itself but being a force of good in international relations. And that is why the outlook of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is important for the world. This is not about protectionism; it is about building greater strengths at home to play more effectively abroad," the minister said.

Speaking at another event in September, Jaishankar had said, “More countries count today than they did before, and naturally, we have moved from G-7 to G-20. But we also need to assign different weightages to different players; its not just the US and China but others, including India. And the metrics of measuring power is now very different...And that obviously calls for a very different architecture from the times when there were two camps of the US and USSR or just the dominance of the United States."

According to Ashok Mukherji, “What is key in 2021 is the linkage of peace and security to issues like development and climate change." As an emerging economy, India will look to articulate support for sustainable development and climate action. It has already taken steps to reduce dependence on fossil fuels through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance that emphasizes the use of renewables like solar power, Mukherji added.

India’s previous stints at the UNSC were in 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, 1991-92 and 2011-12.

