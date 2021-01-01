India begins its eight term as non-permanent member at UNSC

Speaking at another event in September, Jaishankar had said, “More countries count today than they did before, and naturally, we have moved from G-7 to G-20. But we also need to assign different weightages to different players; its not just the US and China but others, including India. And the metrics of measuring power is now very different...And that obviously calls for a very different architecture from the times when there were two camps of the US and USSR or just the dominance of the United States."