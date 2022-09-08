Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new look ‘Central Vista Avenue’ and said that it is the beginning of India’s endeavour to shun its colonial past
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new look ‘Central Vista Avenue’ and said that it is the beginning of India’s endeavour to shun its colonial past.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister also announced to rename the ‘Rajpath’ to ‘Kartavya Path’. He noted that ‘Raj Path’ was reflection of the ‘British Raj’. He also inaugurated a 28 feet tall statue of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose.
“As the existence of Rajpath has ended and given way to Kartavya Path. If the statue of Netaji has been installed removing the remnants of George V, this is the first example of shunning the mindset of slavery. "The example of slavery, ‘Kingsway’..Rajpath is history from today. In the form of Kartavya Path a new history has born,“
Modi further said that the ideals, commitments and relics of new India are its own. He said that the government has taken several initiatives like setting up of the National War Memorial, National Police Memorial and annulment of British era laws in a bid to leave the colonial past and “make a new India".
The development, Modi said shows that confidence of new India.
Urging the citizens of the country to visit the new look Central Vista Avenue, the prime minister said that the infrastructure will give a glimpse of the future.
“Kartavya Path is not the road built with stones and bricks, but it’s an embodiment of Indian democratic history and historic values."
The new-look stretch covers lawns on either side of the two-kilometre long ‘Kartavya Path’, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. Storm water drains have also been constructed in order to prevent water-logging. It will added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks. It also features new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces and other features like solid waste management, rainwater harvesting, and energy-efficient lighting systems.
A stretch of the Central Vista Avenue was ready for the Republic Day celebrations this year. Originally scheduled to be completed by December 2021, the project got delayed amid the pandemic. The design process started in October 2019 and the projects began in February 2021. It has been developed with an sanctioned amount of around ₹600 crore and is part of the Central Vista project.
The ambitious Central Vista project has also come under criticism from the opposition over “huge expenses" to be incurred in the project along with environmental concerns. According to the government, the overall expense in the project would be ₹20,000 crore over several years.
The new parliament building which is under construction and the planned new residence of the prime minister are all part of this mega project.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister also said that along with social, physical and digital infrastructure, the government is also focusing on “cultural infrastructure" and the revamped avenue is an example of the cultural infrastructure.
Stressing that the physical and transport infrastructure are key areas of focus for the government for the overall growth of the country, Modi said that in every aspect of transportation, including rail, road, airways and waterways, India is witnessing “unprecedented growth". He also said that in terms of digital infrastructure, India is already among the top countries with the growth of digital economy and the payments systems.
