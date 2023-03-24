India being destroyed under Modi's leadership, says Arvind Kejriwal after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wanted to create a situation wherein there is just one party in the country.
After the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi's MP status, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misgovernance saying “He (Modi) can’t run the govt but his ego is at the top"
