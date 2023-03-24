India being destroyed under Modi's leadership, says Arvind Kejriwal after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification2 min read . 07:00 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wanted to create a situation wherein there is just one party in the country.
After the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi's MP status, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misgovernance saying “He (Modi) can’t run the govt but his ego is at the top"
I want to appeal to all leaders of BJP that under PM Modi’s leadership the country is being destroyed. Those who want to destroy the nation stay in BJP & those who want to save the nation must leave BJP today, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal further stated.
Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wanted to create a situation wherein there is just one party in the country. This is "dictatorship" and the BJP government is "more dangerous" than the British rulers before Independence, he charged.
He referred to the Congress MP's disqualification in a speech in the Delhi Assembly and said the BJP was scared.
He also commented It is shocking. The country is passing through very difficult times. They have terrorised the entire country.
Now the people of the country will have to come forward and fight this, if we want to save the country then 130 crore people will have to come forward and save the nation. It doesn’t matter which party comes into power, what’s concerning is the way democracy is being attacked.
It's not just a fight of the Congress or Rahul Gandhi, it's a fight of the entire opposition," he said.
The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha is shocking. The country is passing through very difficult times. They have terrorised the entire country.
Gandhi "stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha", parliament said, referring to the lower house of parliament.
His disqualification as Wayanad MP is effective from March 23, the day of his conviction, the secretariat said in its notification.
Congress has meanwhile questioned the legality of the disqualification and said that it will fight it. Other opposition parties have also condemned the move.
(With inputs from agencies)
