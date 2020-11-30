India believes trust will determine sustainability of global trade post-pandemic

“Our hope is pinned on trade and investment as an engine of reviving growth and driver of economic recovery. For trade to play its part in the recovery process, all the partners must be trustworthy and transparent. It is trust and transparency that determine the sustainability of global trade and nations must demonstrate their compliance with multilateral rules of trade to remain a part of this system," he said. This could be a reference to countries like the US under the current presidency of Donald Trump threatening to walk out of the World Trade Organisation. India has been of view that while these institutions are archaic, they need to be reformed not completely dispensed with.