India betters its trade facilitation score in UNESCAP survey

The Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation is conducted every two years by UNESCAP. The 2021 Survey included an assessment of 58 trade facilitation measures of 143 countries covered by WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA). The survey is keenly awaited as it provides evidence of whether or not trade facilitation measures have had the desired impact and helps draw comparison among countries. A higher score for a country also helps businesses in their investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}