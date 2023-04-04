India, Bhutan resolve to expand already close ties5 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:43 PM IST
- The talks between Modi and the visiting king took place days after Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said that China has an equal say in resolving the border disputes
Against the backdrop of renewed focus on the Doklam issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday sketched a five-point broad roadmap to expand the "time-tested" relations besides delving into respective national security interests.
