In response to a tweet by the Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering who presented a message from His Majesty The King on the successful launch of India-Bhutan SAT, PM Modi said, “India Bhutan Satellite is a testament to our special relationship with the people of Bhutan. I commend @dittbhutan and @isro on the successful launch of this jointly developed satellite."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}