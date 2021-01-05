The mass deaths came amid a cull of nearly 35,000 poultry in Kerala, where an H5N8 virus outbreak killed up to 12,000 ducks.

India bird flu outbreak: Thousands of poultry to be culled over avian influenza

2 min read . 04:26 PM IST

AFP

At least six states have stepped up efforts to contain two strains of bird flu — H5N1 and H5N8 — in recent days after the deaths of thousands of migratory birds, ducks, crows and chickens