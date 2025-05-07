India blackout mock drill: Delhi, Mumbai, other cities to switch off lights — how's it conducted? Check timings, areas

India blackout mock drill: Aligning with the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) latest directive, mock drills began across several states in India from 4 pm. As a part of the mock drill, multiple states and areas such as Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab will witness power blackouts for around 10-15 minutes.

Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, earlier today, India carried launched a joint military action – Operation Sindoor – on terror hotbeds, striking nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor comes days after the brutal Pahalgam terrorist attacks on April 22, which prompted the MHA to direct nationwide mock drills in the wake of the “new and complex threats” that have emerged lately between India and Pakistan.

How is a blackout conducted? Apart from ‘mock’ casualties, evacuation plans, and siren alerts, blackouts are also a part of the mock drills being conducted across India on Wednesday, May 7.

Blackouts are strategic tactics used during war or conflict to reduce visibility and protect key areas from enemy detection or attack. During a blackout, power supply is cut down, leading to total blackouts during the night to shield areas against enemy attack.

For the mock drill today, several states across India will witness a power blackout for around 10-15 minutes, as per multiple PTI reports.

Mock Drill blackout time For majority of the areas, the power blackout will start from 8pm, and last for 10-15 minutes, as per multiple PTI reports. In Punjab's Ferozepur, the blackout will begin from 9pm.

Why will Delhi, Mumbai, others experience a blackout? The power blackout will happen as part of the nationwide civil defence mock drill. Delhi's NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation), Mumbai's Govandi, Tarapur are among the regions that will experience the blackout.

Where will the blackouts happen? The mock drill blackouts will be conducted in the following areas, at the given time:

City/ State Area Time Blackout duration Delhi NDMC from 8 pm to 8:15 pm 15 minutes Uttar Pradesh Bareilly from 8pm to 8:10 pm 10 minutes Punjab Ferozepur from 9pm to 9: 30 pm 30 minutes Mumbai Anushakti Nagar, Govandi, Atomic Colony from 8 pm likely 10-15 minutes Gujarat Eastern region from 7:30- 8pm 30 minutes Gujarat Western region 8-8:30 pm 30 minutes

What we know about Operation Sindoor "The army has hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” Indian military's statement read following Operation Sindoor.