INDIA bloc doubles down on ‘vote chori’, SIR protest—MPs wear T-shirts featuring ‘124-yr-old’ voter Minta Devi | Watch

INDIA bloc MPs from different parties sharpened their attack on the Election Commission (EC) as they staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on 12 August over ‘vote chori’ and Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The lawmakers wore white T-shirts featuring a "124-year-old voter" Minta Devi, who was named in Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's presentation on the alleged vote theft issue.

The T-shirts also read '124 Not Out' on the back.

Her alleged age is nine years more than Ethel Caterham, 115, the verified oldest person in the world.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC's Derek O'Brien, DMK's TR Baalu, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, and other opposition MPs from the DMK and Left parties took part in the protest and chanted slogans, seeking the withdrawal of the SIR exercise. “Our Vote. Our Right. Our Fight” and “SIR - Silent Invisible Rigging” were written on banners they held on the 15th day of the protest.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore claimed that the EC under Rajeev Kumar and Gyanesh Kumar has become a BJP department. "Minta Devi is a first- time voter and she is 124-years-old. The voters list carries her name as a first-time voter. We want a discussion on such issues. How the EC has become a party to the BJP. The voter list is full of such fraud," he stated.

MPs marched with "Stop SIR" and "vote chori" placards, as well as posters that claimed there was a collusion between the EC and the government.

What is Special Intensive Revision or SIR of electoral rolls? The ECI launched the SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly elections. This process entails a comprehensive overhaul of the electoral list from the ground up. The revision began on June 25, 2025, with enumeration forms being distributed to all 80 million registered voters in Bihar. The exercise is set to be completed with the release of the updated final electoral roll by September 30, 2025.

Rahul Gandhi's voter fraud allegation Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on 7 August, made explosive claims regarding "vote theft" in a press briefing.

According to Gandhi, in the Mahadevapura assembly segment, the Congress received 1,15,586 votes, whereas the BJP garnered 2,29,632 votes. The Congress won all the Vidhan Sabhas except Mahadevapura, where the BJP swept and secured a victory margin of 1,14,046 votes.

"This seat significantly contributed to their election win, and the Lok Sabha result went in their favour on that seat. This discrepancy is a huge imbalance. So, we started examining the details and discovered that approximately 1,00,250 votes were stolen in the Mahadevapura assembly,” he added.