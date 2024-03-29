INDIA bloc gets nod to hold rally in Delhi on March 31 to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: Who will attend?
The INDIA bloc rally will be held against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.
The Opposition's INDIA bloc received permission from the Election Commission and police to organise a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.