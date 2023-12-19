INDIA bloc to hold nationwide protest on 22 December against suspension of 141 MPs from Parliament
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge informed that the INDIA bloc will hold a nationwide protest on 22 December against the suspension of 141 MPs from Parliament. The coalition also passed a resolution condemning the suspensions.
INDIA bloc held their fourth meeting on Tuesday in national capital Delhi. The meeting that went on for a couple of hours discussed and condemned the suspension of record Members of parliament from Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha. After the meeting, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the media and informed that INDIA bloc will hold a nationwide protest on 22 December against the suspension of 141 MPs from Parliament