Opposition leaders have begun a nationwide protest on Friday against the bulk suspension of MPs from the Parliament during the Winter Session. As many as 146 lawmakers were suspended from the two houses of Parliament over the past week for demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah about a December 13 security breach when two intruders stormed the chamber by jumping from the visitors' gallery and releasing yellow smoke canisters. The MPs who have been suspended are part of the INDIA bloc, an alliance formed this year by 28 opposition parties to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 General election.

The opposition MPs on Friday were seen at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, holding placards and banners of "Save Democracy" and "Democracy is in danger".

The Opposition MPs demanded a discussion in Parliament about the breach of security on 13 December but were accused of creating disorder by chairmen of both houses.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), headed by PM Modi, had asked the opposition members to wait for the findings of an inquiry set up to investigate the security breach. PM Modi accused the opposition parties of providing "muted and indirect" support to the security breach incident in Parliament. He said they were giving a "political spin" to the incident in frustration over their losses in the recent assembly polls.

The suspended opposition parties MPs have been barred from entering Parliament's chamber till today as it is the last day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

Here are 10 updates on the INDIA bloc protests: