Opposition leaders have begun a nationwide protest on Friday against the bulk suspension of MPs from the Parliament during the Winter Session. As many as 146 lawmakers were suspended from the two houses of Parliament over the past week for demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah about a December 13 security breach when two intruders stormed the chamber by jumping from the visitors' gallery and releasing yellow smoke canisters. The MPs who have been suspended are part of the INDIA bloc, an alliance formed this year by 28 opposition parties to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 General election.

The opposition MPs on Friday were seen at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, holding placards and banners of "Save Democracy" and "Democracy is in danger".

The Opposition MPs demanded a discussion in Parliament about the breach of security on 13 December but were accused of creating disorder by chairmen of both houses.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), headed by PM Modi, had asked the opposition members to wait for the findings of an inquiry set up to investigate the security breach. PM Modi accused the opposition parties of providing "muted and indirect" support to the security breach incident in Parliament. He said they were giving a "political spin" to the incident in frustration over their losses in the recent assembly polls.

The suspended opposition parties MPs have been barred from entering Parliament's chamber till today as it is the last day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

Here are 10 updates on the INDIA bloc protests: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, and other leaders join the opposition's protest against the suspension of MPs at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandi has also arrived at Jantar Mantar. “2-3 youth entered Parliament and released smoke. At this BJP MPs ran away. In this incident, there is the question of security breach, but there is another question of why they protested this way. The answer is unemployment in the country," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the lawmakers. Lambasting at media, the Wayanad MP added, “The media did not talk about unemployment in the country. But it talked about Rahul Gandhi recording a video where suspended MPs were sitting outside the Parliament...".

Congress workers held a protest in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir at the district office. The party workers chanted slogans like "Stop the murder of democracy".

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is one of the suspended MPs, on Friday said that the rally is to draw the attention of the public to the perilous situation facing our democracy. ". Never in history, 146 MPs have ever been suspended. It is a blot on democracy," he added.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the opposition will fight a battle together against the Centre. "Democracy is being strangled in India. If Parliament has to be run without opposition, if there is no freedom to ask questions, if the accountability of the government is not fixed, and if the Constitution is not followed, then what meaning will be left of Parliament".

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury struck a similar tone against the Centre. Yechury said, "We need to save the democracy from those who are currently in power. The BJP must be held accountable for the security breach incident in the Parliament".

"Suspenidning 5-6 MPs is fine but suspending around 150 MPs is the death of democracy," Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin said.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely in protest said, "The way democracy is being murdered is a blot on our country. If an MP raises any issue outside the Parliament, then the ED gives notice. If an MP raises an issue in Parliament, then the Speaker suspends the MP from the Hosue."

At INDIA parties protest at Jantar Mantar, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said, "Have so many MPs been suspended ever? We had only demanded a statement from the Home Minister."

