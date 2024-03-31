INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: PM will have to suffer, says AAP leader After attending the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said, “People who came here today believed that what PM Modi did was not right. PM Modi might have been attacking others, but this time he has attacked Arvind Kejriwal, so he will have to suffer."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: BJP ally Chirag Paswan says 'it's surprising and funny that…' On the INDIA alliance rally, in Ramlila Maidan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said, "...This is the same Kejriwal and his party who has spoken against the corruption in the same Ramlila Maidan along with Anna Hazare. It's surprising and funny actually that the list he was carrying with names of corrupt leaders, 80% of them today attended the rally to support Arvind Kejriwal. 'CBI is the govt's parrot', this was alleged when Congress was in power. If you don't trust the judiciary and lack faith in law & order, you will be pushing the nation towards anarchy..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: Opposition announces 5 demands at rally — what are they? The INDIA bloc's five demands announced by Priyanka Gandhi at the grand rally were: 1. The Election Commission of India must ensure equal opportunities to everyone in elections. 2. The Election Commission must stop the coercive actions being taken against opposition parties by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department. 3. CM Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren should be released immediately. 4.The action to "strangulate" opposition parties financially should be stopped. 5. An Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be formed under the supervision of the Supreme Court to investigate the allegations of Electoral Bond, extortion and money laundering.

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: INDIA bloc demands immediate release of Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal "Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal be immediately released," said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi as she read out INDIA bloc demands at rally in Delhi.

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi reminds PM Modi the message of Lord Ram At INDIA bloc rally, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I want to tell those sitting in power, I want to remind PM Modi the message of Lord Ram: power does not last forever, power comes and goes; ego is shattered one day. This was the message of Lord Ram and his life."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'This match-fixing is done not just by Narendra Modi...,' says Rahul Gandhi "This match-fixing is done not just by Narendra Modi. This match-fixing is done by Narendra Modi and three-four billionares,' said Rahul Gandhi. He added, "Congress is the biggest opposition party and all our bank accounts have been closed in the middle of elections. We have to run campaign, send workers to states, put up posters but all our bank accounts have been closed. What kind of election is this."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: TMC is very much was, is and will be part of the INDIA alliance, says Derek O'Brien TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "...All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is very much was, is and will be part of the INDIA alliance. This is a fight of BJP versus democracy..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: Kharge says BJP, RSS like poison, 'don't taste it' "The BJP and the RSS are like poison, don't taste it. They have destroyed the country," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at INDIA bloc rally.

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: Rahul Gandhi takes 'match-fixing' dig at BJP While addressing the grand INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi said PM Narendra Modi is trying to do "match fixing" in the Lok Sabha polls. "If you do not vote with full force, their match-fixing will succeed; if that succeeds, Constitution will be destroyed," he said. "IPL matches are being held today. When umpires are pressurised, players are bought and captains are threatened to win matches, it is called match fixing in cricket. We have Lok Sabha polls before us; umpires were chosen by PM Modi. Two players from our team have been arrested before the match," Rahul Gandhi added.

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'All arrested leaders would be free when…', says Farooq Abdullah At the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan, former J&K CM and J&K NC leader Farooq Abdullah says, "All the arrested leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren would be free when all of you would hold onto the Constitution. At the time of elections, press the button that would remove this government... All of us have to come together and walk together... We are never going to leave this alliance..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: Sonia Gandhi, Sunita Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at the INDIA alliance rally in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi.

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'Probe agencies used by BJP to raise donations is new invention', Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who reached Delhi on Sunday to attend INDIA bloc's grand rally at the Ramlila Maidan slammed the BJP and alleged that deploying central investigation agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department to raise donations for the ruling party is a "new invention." "As far as corruption is concerned, it is a long list. Why have we not got donations? It is a new invention that ED, CBI and IT are deployed and donations are raised. The BJP will not say anything about this corruption. No one in the universe has lied as much as the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)," Yadav said speaking to ANI on Sunday after reaching Delhi.

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'PM 'violating' Constitution, resorting to confrontational federalism', says Congress In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said as the INDIA Janbandhan's rally at Ramlila Maidan gets underway, it is necessary to recall how the PM is "violating", in letter and spirit, Article 1 of the Constitution of India that states "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'We are not scared of raids', says Tejashwi Yadav At the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "The ED, CBI and IT are the cells of the BJP. Lalu Ji has been harassed a lot of times. There have been cases against me. My mother, my sisters, my brother-in-law, all the relatives of my father, there were cases against everyone... Many of our leaders are being raided currently. ED, IT raids are underway. But we are not going to be scared... We will struggle. Only lions are caged. All of us are lions... We are fighting for you..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: What Tejashwi Yadav said at 'Save Democracy' rally? "The crowd here in Delhi is telling that Modi Ji will leave like a storm, just like he came (to power) like a storm. The first rally we held in Patna, second in Mumbai and the third is being held here in Delhi. Wherever we are going, we are getting people's support and blessings. Today, we all have gathered here to save the country's democracy, Constitution and brotherhood."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'BJP is using central agencies to target opposition', says D Raja "Arvind Kejriwal, the elected Chief Minister of an elected government in Delhi, has been arrested. The union government is using ED, Income Tax Department, and all central agencies to target the opposition parties."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'Central agencies have been misued', says Priyanka Chaturvedi On INDIA bloc's Maha Rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "In a way, agencies have been misused, opposition leaders have been arrested, without any facts. First, Hemant Soren was arrested and then he had to resign from the position of CM, now Arvind Kejriwal, against this, a Maha Rally is held, where Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal are also present. Everyday, the Congress party's office receives an Income Tax notice, all this shows the misuse of agencies...They (BJP) claim '400 paar', but in a way, the party is working, not sure they would get to cross even 200..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'This will strengthen the INDI alliance', says Hemant Soren's wife "This historic 'sankalp sabha' is being organised today against dictatorship (in the country). I thank everyone who has come here today, this will only strengthen the INDIA alliance," says Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, addressing the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'I have made all the planning from where the money…', says Sunita Kejriwal "I am not asking for votes today... I invite 140 crore Indians to make a new India... India is a great nation with thousands of years old civilisation... I think about Mother India from inside the jail and she is in pain... Let's make a new India... If INDIA Alliance is given an opportunity, we will build a new India... I present 6 guarantees on behalf of INDIA Alliance. First, there will be no power cuts in the whole country. Second, electricity would be free for the poor people. Third, we will make government schools in every village. Fourth, we will make Mohalla Clinics in every village. We will make a multi-speciality government hospital in every district. Everyone would get free treatment. Fifth, farmers would be given the correct price for the crops. Sixth, the people of Delhi have faced injustice for 75 years... We will give statehood to Delhi... We will complete these 6 guarantees in 5 years. I have made all the planning from where the money for these guarantees will come..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'BJP trying to trouble its political…', says Manoj Kumar Jha On INDIA bloc's Maha Rally, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha says, "BJP is trying to trouble its political opponents in the elections through its affiliated organizations, i.e., ED, IT and CBI. It (Maha Rally) was needed to unite together and save the democracy of the nation."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'We will build a great nation if…', Sunita Kejriwal reads husband's message If you give opportunity to INDIA bloc, we'll build a great nation, says Sunita Kejriwal while reading out husband's message from ED custody.

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail', says Sunita Kejriwal INDIA alliance rally: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal says, "Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: ''Abki Baar - BJP Tadipaar', says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj "Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackery has given a good slogan. He had also given a slogan in Mumbai - 'Abki Baar - BJP Tadipaar'."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'We are here to protect democracy', says Uddhav Thackeray From the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan, Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "Now, their (BJP's) dream is of crossing 400 (seats)... It is time that one party and one person's government have to go... We are not here for the election campaign, we are here to protect democracy... BJP washed the people who they once alleged of corruption. They washed them in a washing machine and made them clean. How can a party full of corrupts run the government?... The BJP is calling this rally, a rally of thugs..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge arrive at Ramlila Maidan Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrives at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for INDIA alliance's 'Save Democracy' rally.

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: Hemant Soren's wife reaches Ramlila Maidan Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, arrives at the Ramlila Maidan to attend the INDIA alliance rally. She says, "...We are doing this to save the democracy of our country. The INDIA Alliance parties are garnering here and through this, we want to tell the people of the nation and those who have gathered here today that you have to come forward to fight for your democracy..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren arrives at Ramlila Maidan Jharkhand CM Champai Soren arrives in Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc's Maha Rally. He says, "This Maha Rally of grand alliance is for saving the democracy and letting people know how the central government is promoting dictatorship."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: ‘Why a sitting CM has been arrested?’, Gopal Rai From the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan, AAP Minister Gopal Rai says, "Protests have erupted in the whole country after March 21. No one is able to understand why a sitting CM has been arrested. But it is not just Arvind Kejriwal. Before arresting the Delhi CM, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested... With the misuse of the ED and CBI, democracy is under attack..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: Congress leader Mukul Wasnik arrives at Ramlila ground “The party (BJP) that came into power talking about Constitution, is now trying to weaken democracy and the Constitution. This rally is for strengthening the democracy and Constitution."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: ‘Everything will be clarified on June 4’, says BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad On the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "There is no restriction on doing a rally. But who is gathering? Those who are drenched in corruption, those who are jailed for looting public money. The ones who wore a cloak of honesty and said that they would do a new kind of politics are now speaking of running the government from jail. I heard that following the footsteps of Lalu Yadav, Kejriwal wants to make his wife the CM... Such people are protesting against the honest government of PM Modi... The people are not going to listen to them... Everything will be clarified on 4th (June)."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'All of these members have been involved in corruption,' says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini| WATCH Panchkula: On INDIA bloc's 'Maha Rally', Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "This 'rally' is not for the development or growth of the nation, it is to let the corrupt people be involved in corruption. The people of the nation understand everything. All of these members have been involved in corruption. Wherever there is corruption, the development of the nation is compromised, and the poor are affected..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: 'Democracy is being attacked,' says Congress leader Supriya Shrinate On the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate says, "The democracy is being attacked. The whole country is standing in the favour of democracy. And we have come here to give the same message..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: What BJP leader Shaina Chudasama Munot said? “The INDI alliance or this so-called ‘Ghamandi’ alliance constantly questioned the integrity of the Prime Minister. I think the time has come to question their intent."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: Sharad Pawar lands in Delhi for ‘Save Democracy’ rally NCP Chief Sharad Pawar lands in Delhi to attend the INDIA Alliance Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: ‘Mockery of Indian Constitution’, says Delhi Congress chief On the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today, Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely says, "The democracy is being attacked again and again. There are attempts to suppress the Opposition parties. The accounts of the biggest opposition party are seized. CMs are getting arrested after the elections are declared. All of this is a mockery of India's Constitution... The leaders of INDIA Alliance will sacrifice themselves in this struggle..."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: Gopal Rai arrives at Ramlila Maidan “BJP is afraid of the unity within the INDIA alliance. BJP is speaking the language of fear."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: What Akhilesh Yadav says? "BJP is worried that it is going (out of power). While we (opposition leaders) are coming to Delhi today, the PM is going out of Delhi. This shows that who is going out (of power)," says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: ‘It is Parivar Bachao aur Bhashtachar Chhupao rally', says BJP On the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan today, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "Those parties which, from last 30-40 years, were engulfed in total corruption, those were controlled by family fiefdom and those whose basic modest operandi of the politics was to create a communal, regional, linguistic divide and caste divide, and try to snatch the power and then fill up their coffers for the interest of their family. Now they are trying to raise this bogey of Lok Tantra Bachao. But the fact of the matter is, it's not 'Lok Tantra Bachao', it is 'Parivar Bachao aur Bhashtachar Chhupao'. It's not for this to save the democracy. It is to save the family and cover up the corruption... This shows that the main cause has nothing to do with democracy. The main cause is to cover up the corruption. And these birds of the same feather have flocked together to protect their family fiefdom and corruption."

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: ‘Show of strength of opposition’, says Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh "The mega rally of the opposition will be held today, and all leaders of the INDIA alliance will attend it. It is going to be a show of strength of the opposition," says Punjab Minister and AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' rally.

INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE: ‘Save India, democracy, and Constitution’, says CPI's D Raja On the INDIA bloc rally today, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) D. Raja says, "Today's rally is very important. This is happening immediately after the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier, Jharkhand CM was forced to step down. He was arrested. Now the sitting CM has been arrested... all central agencies are being used against opposition parties. This rally is going to send a great message across the country that to save India, the Constitution, and democracy, the present BJP regime has to be thrown out of power..."