INDIA bloc may contest for Lok Sabha Speaker’s post if…

If the Deputy Speaker's post is not allocated to the opposition parties, they may nominate a candidate for Speaker in the 18th Lok Sabha, a India Today report cited. Previously, the BJP's Om Birla was Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, with the Deputy Speaker's office remaining vacant.

Birla was elected as the speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha in June 2019, following a motion for election moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Birla was fielded from Kota by the BJP, and he bagged the Parliamentary seat with a margin of over 41,139 votes.

"In pursuance of sub-rule (1) of Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, the President has been pleased to fix Wednesday, the 26th June, 2024, for holding the election to the office of speaker, Lok Sabha", read the official release.

The opposition's INDIA bloc gained 233 seats, marking a resurgence. Despite this, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government for a third consecutive term but faced losses in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. Both NDA and INDIA are keen on speaker;s post as it symbolises strength and control over the legislative process in the Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held from June 24 and conclude on July 3 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27.