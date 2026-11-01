Rahul Gandhi rally protest today, Nov 1: Check full traffic advisory, road diversions, railway, bus, metro routes here

Traffic restrictions will be in imposed across parts of Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1 in the wake of an INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, police said.

The INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has planned a mega rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

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Multiple parties have extended support for the planned November 1 rally, including parties from the southern states. Chief Ministers and Congress leaders from various states are also expected to participate in the rally.

Full Delhi Traffic Advisory The Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X, "In view of the proposed rally at Ramleela Ground on 1st November 2026, traffic movement may be regulated and diversions implemented in parts of Central Delhi from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM."

In West Delhi as well, traffic curbs and diversions will be in place from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday in view of a proposed padyatra from Hari Nagar DTC depot on Jail Road to Tilak Nagar Metro station, police told PTI.

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Commuters were advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel. "Motorists are requested to avoid affected routes, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and follow traffic instructions," police said, adding, "Avoid roadside parking and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles."

Here are all the diversion points, bus and railway routes you must follow today:

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1. Diversion Points Traffic diversions will be enforced at key intersections in central Delhi, including:

Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point

Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road

Rajghat

Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light

Delhi Gate

Jhandewalan Roundabout

ITO A-Point

Turkman Gate

Ajmeri Gate Red Light

Mirdard Chowk

2. Roads likely to be affected: Commuters are likely to face congestion on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg between ITO and Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg between Rajghat and Ajmeri Gate, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and Barakhamba Road, as well as stretches around Kamla Market and Hamdard Chowk.

Traffic movement may be affected on the following stretches and adjoining areas:

BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate)

JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate)

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Aruna Asaf Ali Road (Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk to Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate)

Minto Road-Kamla Market Roundabout-Hamdard Chowk

Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

DBG Road (Jhandewalan Roundabout towards Ajmeri Gate Chowk)

W-Point (BSZ Marg)

Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout to Sikandra Road

KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road

Chelmsford Road

Minto Road towards Bhavbhuti Marg

3. Regulated traffic movement Vehicular movement will remain regulated on the following stretches and will be permitted depending on prevailing traffic conditions and operational requirements:

> Guru Nanak Chowk to Kamla Market Roundabout

> Kamla Market Roundabout to Hamdard Chowk

> Hamdard Chowk to Turkman Gate

> Turkman Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk

A separate passage will be provided near Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for emergency vehicles. Parking arrangements have been made at the railway parking area opposite the hospital, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) parking lots and Rajghat, he said.

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4. Restrictions on DTC Buses Movement of DTC buses will be regulated on the following roads and permitted depending on prevailing traffic conditions:

> BSZ Marg

> Rajghat to JLN Marg (entire stretch)

> DBG Road

> Minto Road

5. Those travelling to New Delhi Railway Station: Those approaching the station from the DBG Road side can take Chelmsford Road, Connaught Place's Outer Circle, Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg.

Commuters coming from east Delhi can use ITO, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg to reach the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.

In case of interruption on DDU Marg, passengers may take the alternative route via ITO Red Light → W-Point → Sikandra Road Connaught Place Paharganj Chelmsford Road → New Delhi Railway Station.

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Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow sufficient time to reach the railway station.

6. Advisory for commuters: > Avoid unnecessary travel towards Astha Kunj Park, Nehru Place, and adjoining roads during the programme.

> Use alternative routes wherever possible to avoid congestion.

> Avoid roadside and unauthorised parking near the venue.

> Follow traffic signs, diversions, and directions issued by traffic personnel.

> Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time.

Real-time updates The traffic police said aor real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels:

FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/dtptraffic

PLATFORM X: http://x.com/dtptraffic

INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/dtptraffic

WHATSAPP: 8750871493

HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444

Traffic curbs in West Delhi for padyatra on Nov 1 Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place in parts of west Delhi from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday in view of a proposed padyatra from Hari Nagar DTC depot on Jail Road to Tilak Nagar Metro station, police said.

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A large gathering is expected at the venue, which may affect traffic movement on adjoining roads, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

Both carriageways of Jail Road between Lajwanti Chowk and Tilak Nagar may be closed during the padyatra, depending on the traffic situation.

Commuters travelling towards Najafgarh Road and Tilak Nagar from Hari Nagar via Jail Road have been advised to take the Sewa Marg route through Lajwanti Chowk, Sagarpur 'T' Point and Pankha Road.

Those heading towards Najafgarh Road and Rajouri Garden from Hari Nagar have been advised to take Mayapuri Road from Lajwanti Chowk.

Traffic movement is also likely to be affected on Jail Road between Lajwanti Chowk, including the flyover, and Tilak Nagar, Lal Sai Marg between Dilli Haat and Hari Nagar Road, and the stretch from Hari Nagar to Ghanta Ghar and Hari Nagar DTC depot.

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