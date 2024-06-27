INDIA bloc to bring adjournment motions on NEET in Parliament; raise Agniveer, inflation and unemployment issues

  • INDIA bloc to raise NEET, Agniveer, inflation and unemployment issues in parliament.

Updated07:14 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi hold a meeting with floor leaders of INDIA Alliance, in New Delhi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi hold a meeting with floor leaders of INDIA Alliance, in New Delhi.(ANI)

The INDIA bloc will on Friday bring adjournment motions on NEET in both the houses of Parliament.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc held today at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in the national capital.

If a discussion on the NEET issue is not be allowed, then the INDIA bloc leaders will hold a protest inside the House, said sources.

“Several issues were discussed today in the meeting. There will be a debate on all the issues in the Parliament whether the President's address or the election of the speaker,” ANI quoted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

DMK MP T Siva said, "We will give notices (in Parliament) on the NEET issue tomorrow."

"Opposition is united and it will raise the issues of NEET, Agniveer, inflation and unemployment and MSP in the Parliament," said, Hanuman Beniwal, President of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that all the burning issues of the country, we will raise it (in the Parliament).

Rahul Gandhi meets Speaker

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Speaker Om Birla on Thursday and voiced his displeasure over the reference to Emergency made by the chair, saying it was "clearly political" and could have been avoided.

"It was a courtesy call. The Speaker declared Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition and after that, he along with other INDIA bloc partner leaders met the Speaker," he said.

Murmu criticises imposition of 'emergency'

President Droupadi Murmu, earlier today, criticized the imposition of 'emergency' in 1975 under the Congress government led by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country plunged into chaos during the emergency, but the nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers," said the president while addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament.

