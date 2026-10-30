INDIA bloc postpones ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar due to rain; to hold meeting on Saturday

The INDIA bloc's proposed “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, scheduled to take place on Friday in New Delhi, was postponed due to rain.

Citing sources, PTI reported that the “public impeachment” is likely to take place on Saturday, October 31, a day before the bloc's scheduled rally at Ramlila Maidan against Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Why was the “public impeachment” postponed? Sources said the event was postponed due to rainfall in the capital.

The programme was scheduled to take place at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's official residence at 10, Rajaji Marg. The event was planned as a public expression of the opposition bloc’s demand for Kumar’s removal, accusing the poll panel of failing to address concerns over alleged “vote chori”.

According to reports, the proceedings were to bring together leaders and representatives of INDIA bloc parties to discuss the charges against Kumar and the opposition's demand for action.

What did Rahul Gandhi say? Addressing the media on the postponement, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "By consensus, we have decided to postpone today's program (public impeachment programme against CEC) to tomorrow at the same time because of rain. We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain, and we will hold the exact same program tomorrow."

He further said that the rally scheduled for November 1 would bring together people from different walks of life. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar of being responsible for what he called the “demolition of Indian democracy”.

"The day after, we have a march to Ramlila Maidan. All the opposition, everybody who wants to come: political, non-political, social, service people, civil society people, journalists. Both the programs are about the demolition of Indian democracy by Narendra Modi, by Amit Shah, by Gyanesh Kumar and his crew in the Election Commission," he said.

Who attended the preparatory meeting? Earlier on Thursday, bloc leaders met at Kharge's residence to finalise plans for the meeting, intended as a symbolic protest over the alleged “vote chori” issue.

The leaders who participated in the meeting included Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K. C. Venugopal; senior Congress leader Meira Kumar; TMC's Derek O’Brien; Samajwadi Party's Harendra Malik; JMM's Mahua Maji; and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, among others.

The bloc chose Kharge’s residence after failing to secure other venues, including the Constitution Club of India and Talkatora Stadium. Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress claimed that it had been denied permission to hold the “public impeachment” of Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the government of trying to silence the voice of common people after “destroying” the electoral system.

What happens next? Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will chair the bloc's “public impeachment” of Gyanesh Kumar. Kharge will introduce the proposed motion against Kumar, while Rahul Gandhi is expected to deliver the closing remarks before it is adopted.

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INDIA bloc's Chalo Delhi March: What we know Earlier this month, the INDIA bloc held a “Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy” after staging demonstrations and seeking Kumar's removal. Rahul Gandhi and Kharge also sought a meeting with the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, but were not granted an audience. The bloc then marched towards the Supreme Court to submit a petition seeking Kumar's removal.

Why is the INDIA bloc targeting the CEC? The wider controversy over the SIR exercise intensified after an Indian Express report published last month indicated an internal rift within the poll panel, with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raising objections to the exercise.