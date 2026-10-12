INDIA Bloc Anti-CEC Protest Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav among leaders set to join march

INDIA bloc protest in Delhi today: Ahead of the INDIA bloc’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, reports suggest that former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav are among the leaders expected to join the march today.

Security beefed up in Central Delhi ahead of protest

Delhi Police have beefed up security in Central Delhi on Monday as the INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court against alleged electoral irregularities. The bloc is also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and has urged citizens across the country to join the agitation.

Why is the INDIA bloc protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

The INDIA bloc’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar comes two days after the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against him. The CJP-led protest followed an Indian Express report that revealed alleged irregularities and an internal rift within the poll panel, with the two other election commissioners raising objections related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday that the bloc would take to the streets again on Monday, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest.

What are the INDIA bloc’s demands over SIR?

Apart from demanding Kumar’s resignation, the INDIA bloc is seeking an end to “vote chori” and a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which began last year in Bihar and has so far seen the removal of over 13 crore voters from the electoral rolls.

What is the latest from the protest site?

According to reports, security has been beefed up, with barricades set up at several locations. Entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm today. Additional security personnel, including members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House.

Which Metro stations and roads are affected today?

The Metro stations that will be closed today include Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road. Diversions are scheduled to take effect from 6:00 am on Monday, with traffic movement primarily regulated or restricted across New Delhi and Central Delhi, depending on real-time law-and-order developments.

Major areas and routes expected to see congestion include the Lutyens’ Delhi and Connaught Place areas, central and north-south links, and stretches of the Ring Road and southern Delhi.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the INDIA bloc’s anti-CEC protest.