INDIA Bloc Anti-CEC Protest Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav among leaders set to join march

INDIA bloc protest in Delhi today: Ahead of the INDIA bloc’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, reports suggest that former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav are among the leaders expected to join the march today.
Security beefed up in Central Delhi ahead of protest
Delhi Police have beefed up security in Central Delhi on Monday as the INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court against alleged electoral irregularities. The bloc is also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and has urged citizens across the country to join the agitation.
Why is the INDIA bloc protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?
The INDIA bloc’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar comes two days after the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against him. The CJP-led protest followed an Indian Express report that revealed alleged irregularities and an internal rift within the poll panel, with the two other election commissioners raising objections related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday that the bloc would take to the streets again on Monday, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest.
What are the INDIA bloc’s demands over SIR?
Apart from demanding Kumar’s resignation, the INDIA bloc is seeking an end to “vote chori” and a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which began last year in Bihar and has so far seen the removal of over 13 crore voters from the electoral rolls.
What is the latest from the protest site?
According to reports, security has been beefed up, with barricades set up at several locations. Entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm today. Additional security personnel, including members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House.
Which Metro stations and roads are affected today?
The Metro stations that will be closed today include Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road. Diversions are scheduled to take effect from 6:00 am on Monday, with traffic movement primarily regulated or restricted across New Delhi and Central Delhi, depending on real-time law-and-order developments.
Major areas and routes expected to see congestion include the Lutyens’ Delhi and Connaught Place areas, central and north-south links, and stretches of the Ring Road and southern Delhi.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the INDIA bloc’s anti-CEC protest.
In a video message released on 11 October, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called on the youth, opposition parties, and civil society groups to unite against the Modi government and march alongside the INDIA bloc to the Supreme Court on Monday. He urged people to shed fear with the words “Daro mat.”
"We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court," Gandhi said in a post on X.
Commenting on the INDIA bloc's protest, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande says, "I think the whole nation is now done with all these things, and everyone has to protect democracy. Looking at the history of India, we have always protected democracy... At least in 1975, the Emergency was officially declared. This is now an undeclared Emergency which has to be fought by every citizen..."
According to reports, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav are set to join the INDIA bloc protest today. Some others include:
- Samajwadi Party MPs
- Left parties: CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RSP and Forward Bloc
- VCK
- IUML
- NCP (SP)
- RJD
- National Conference
- A few Kerala-based parties
Security personnel deployed outside Parliament Street Police Station ahead of the planned march by the INDIA bloc.
Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said, "The protest has been called by the INDIA bloc. This is to ensure the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He has been exposed, one instance after another, for how he has indulged in discrepancies. A large number of people have come here; they are not going to stop now. The protest will continue until he (CEC Gyanesh Kumar) resigns."
The opposition parties would march to the Supreme Court at 1:30 pm on Monday, with Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of alleged "vote chori".
Diversions are scheduled to take effect from 6:00 am on Monday, with traffic movement primarily regulated or restricted across New Delhi and Central Delhi, depending on real-time law-and-order developments. To check full details, read the full report.
The Cockroach Janta Party is likely to seek permission for a fresh peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, sets a 24-hour deadline, two days after Delhi Police doubled down on protesters and detained over 1,500 people.
Commenting on the INDIA bloc's decision to march to the Supreme Court, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said, “The President is inviting them, but they will not go, talk or participate in discussions. Now they will not spare the Supreme Court either and will hold protests there too. What does this mean? They try to intimidate everyone. On one hand, they say the Prime Minister and the government are scared. Are they now going to try to intimidate the Supreme Court too? No one is above the law in this country.”
The INDIA bloc’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar comes two days after the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against him. The CJP-led protest followed an Indian Express report that revealed alleged irregularities and an internal rift within the poll panel, with the two other election commissioners raising objections related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Due to security reasons, the entry and exit of several metro stations will remain closed till 4 PM. These are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road.
Delhi Police have beefed up security in Central Delhi on Monday as the INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court against alleged electoral irregularities. The bloc is also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and has urged citizens across the country to join the agitation.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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