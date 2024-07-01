Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  INDIA bloc protests against Centre for misusing govt agencies. Opposition says ‘BJP mein jao bhrashtachar ka licence...’

INDIA bloc protests against Centre for misusing govt agencies. Opposition says ‘BJP mein jao bhrashtachar ka licence...’

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal ( with inputs from PTI )

  • The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and several leaders of the INDIA bloc, along with members from the TMC and AAP, participated in the protest.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with fellow Opposition MPs, wearing black over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, on March 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI03_27_2023_000128A)

Several INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises on Monday against the alleged misuse of central agencies by the government to "target" Opposition leaders and silence them, PTI reported.

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and several leaders of the INDIA bloc, along with members from the TMC and AAP, participated in the protest.

"Stop misusing agencies to silence opposition" and “BJP mein jao bhrashtachar ka licence pao (Join the BJP and get a licence for corruption)," read the placards that the Opposition leaders carried.

Several AAP leaders carried posters of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The pictures portrayed Kejriwal behind the bars.

The Opposition's protest comes after the Delhi court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12, in connection with the alleged excise scam. He was formally arrested by the CBI last week. Previously, the Delhi CM was arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the policy. He was recently granted bail by a trial court, but the Delhi High Court stayed it.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was released on Friday after the state high court granted him bail in a money laundering case, observing that he was not guilty, and there was no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence on bail.

(with agency inputs)

