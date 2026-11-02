INDIA bloc rally: Delhi Traders claim ₹11,000 cr Diwali season loss as 2.5 lakh shops shut, ask ‘who will compensate?’

Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal questioned who would compensate traders for the disruption caused by the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, claims that the trading sector had suffered losses of around ₹10,000-11,000 crore,

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“The question now arises: who will compensate for this loss, or who will make up for it—will the organisers do so?” he said.

Goyal said around 20-25 major markets in the vicinity of the rally venue were affected, with approximately 2.5 lakh shops remaining closed out of nearly three lakh shops across these commercial hubs.

According to the CTI chairman, the closures were largely driven by concerns over the expected arrival of a large number of people and vehicles for the rally. Citing information received through traders' WhatsApp groups, he said around 80% of shops in the affected markets remained shut.

The disruption also reportedly affected the movement of customers, suppliers and dealers from towns surrounding Delhi. Goyal claimed that around 3 lakh to 4 lakh people who usually travel to the capital for business did not arrive on Sunday.

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He further said nearly 5,000 vehicles, including small tempos, trucks and larger goods carriers, could not operate, disrupting the transportation of goods from industrial areas and transport hubs to markets in Old Delhi and Central Delhi.

“The movement of goods—loading and unloading—was completely disrupted. During the peak Diwali season, these markets with individual turnovers collectively generate business worth approximately ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 crore. Even where shops remained open, sales were virtually non-existent; there were simply no customers,” Goyal said.

Delhi traders flag Diwali-season disruption The traders' body said the disruption was particularly significant as the markets were in the peak festive trading season, with Dhanteras shopping scheduled four days after the rally.

Separately, traders across Delhi's major commercial hubs had opposed the INDIA bloc's mega rally, warning that a large political gathering in the heart of the capital during the Diwali shopping season could disrupt wholesale markets, affect daily livelihoods.

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The Automotive Parts Merchant Association (APMA), based at Kashmere Gate, also raised concerns over the timing and location of the rally. The association said traffic congestion and apprehensions among buyers travelling from outside Delhi could affect wholesale trade across markets within a three-kilometre radius of Old Delhi.

APMA president Vinay Narang said the association was not opposed to democratic protests but objected to holding the gathering at Ramlila Maidan during the festive shopping period.

“We are not aligned with any political party, nor are we against democratic protests. But the timing and the venue are completely wrong,” Narang said.

He pointed out that major commercial centres, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Daryaganj, Mori Gate and Kashmere Gate, are located within a three-kilometre radius of the rally venue.

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APMA members urged the administration to intervene, warning that disruption to wholesale trade could push thousands of daily-wage workers into financial distress.

INDIA bloc holds rally over electoral roll revision The INDIA bloc held the rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to protest alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The gathering was attended by several Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

(with ANI inputs)