India blocks 14 mobile messenger apps used by terrorists to receive texts from Pakistan1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 09:59 AM IST
It is reported that terrorists used these mobile messenger apps to spread the message and receive messages from Pakistan.
The Central Government has blocked 14 mobile messenger apps over security concerns. As reported by news agency ANI, it is reported that terrorists used these mobile messenger apps to spread the message and receive messages from Pakistan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×