The Central Government has blocked 14 mobile messenger apps over security concerns. As reported by news agency ANI, it is reported that terrorists used these mobile messenger apps to spread the message and receive messages from Pakistan.

As reported by News18, these messenger apps were being used by terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

The names of the blocked mobile messenger apps apps is not listed. However, a source told News18 that apps including Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others have been blocked by the Centre.

It was found that these apps were being used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers (OGW), top sources told the daily.

(More details awaited)