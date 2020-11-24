India blocks AliExpress, Snack Video, ChinaLove, 40 other Chinese apps

NEW DELHI : Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) on Tuesday banned another 43 Chinese mobile apps, including AliExpress, Snack Video, ChinaLove, saying the move was in the interest of sovereignty, integrity, and security of the nation.

“This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," an official statement said. The apps have been banned under the section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Based on a comprehensive report from home ministry’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, MeitY issued the order to block the access of these apps by Indian users.

Some of the other banned apps includes-- AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, Alipay Cashier, CamCard - Business Card Reader, Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat, Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles, WeDate-Dating App, among others.

The development comes months after the government banned 59 Chinese apps, including Bytedance’s TikTok, Alibaba’s UC Browser, citing security concerns. Post the ban, several clones of these 59 apps as well as similar apps had risen to the top of Google Play rankings. Thereafter, India banned 47 more Chinese apps that were operating as clones of 59 apps banned. In September, 118 more apps were banned.

“Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that," the statement said.

