India blocks documentary on pro-Khalistani Nijjar's killing, video featuring SFJ's Pannun taken down from X, YouTube
One of the episodes of the Canadian TV series, ‘The Fifth Estate’ on the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been taken down from X and YouTube, on India's request
Social media platforms like YouTube and X have blocked access to the documentary on Khalistani Separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which appeared on CBC, a Canada government-funded broadcaster, reported Hindustan Times. The 45-minute-long episode of the ‘The Fifth Estate’ investigative program of CBC, has been taken down from social media platforms at India's request.