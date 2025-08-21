INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy files nomination

INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential candidate former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination for the VP elections on Thursday, August 21.

He filed the nomination in the presence of Congress president and Rajya Sabha's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and several other leaders of the Opposition's INDIA bloc were also present at the nomination.

Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan B Sudershan Reddy will contest for the Vice President's post against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy had on Thursday expressed hope of receiving support across party lines, framing the election as a contest of ideology rather than numbers.

"Numbers matter continues...Of course, I am hopeful. Since I don't belong to any political party, I believe everyone would support me...I have made it very clear yesterday. It is the battle of ideology," said Reddy was quoted by news agency ANI as saying as he left for filing his nomination paper.

"I will definitely speak with you after filing nomination...Program is simple, I am going to the Returning Officer to submit my nomination paper," he mentioned.

VP Elections The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament. The elections of the Vice President are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution.

The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

