India bolsters search for 20 still missing after U'khand avalanche: 10 points

48 hours after an avalanche in Draupadi ka Danda II in Uttarkashi killed at least nine people, rescuers intensified their search for the remaining 20.
Rescuers stepped up efforts on Thursday to find around 20 people still missing 48 hours after an avalanche in the Indian Himalayas claimed at least nine lives including a record-breaking woman climber.
Important things to know so far
1) A group of 41 climbing trainees and instructors were caught in Tuesday's massive snowslide near the summit of Mount Draupadi ka Danda II in the northern state of Uttarakhand.
1) A group of 41 climbing trainees and instructors were caught in Tuesday's massive snowslide near the summit of Mount Draupadi ka Danda II in the northern state of Uttarakhand.
2) Nine bodies have been recovered so far and 12 people have been rescued, an official from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering told AFP.
3) Police on Wednesday had said 10 bodies had been retrieved.
4) On Thursday, a team from the High Altitude Warfare School joined the Indian air force and local disaster agencies to help with the challenging rescue operations.
5) An advance helicopter landing ground has been prepared at 4,900 metres (16,000 feet) above sea level and a trial landing was successful on Thursday morning, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said.
6) Sunil Lalwani, a trainee climber who was rescued, credited the instructors for saving many lives.
7) Among the bodies recovered was that of accomplished climber Savita Kanswal, who had summited Everest this year. Kanswal was an instructor with the expedition and had been feted by the climbing community for summiting the world's highest peak and nearby Makalu in just 16 days -- a record.
