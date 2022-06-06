India bond yields climb to highest in 3 years as RBI begins 3-day policy meeting

“We expect the RBI to hike repo rate by 40 bps in the June policy meeting. However, we should be open for a rate hike between 35-50 bps hinging on how the MPC wants to reach the pre-pandemic repo rate of 5.15% or around that mark by the end of the August policy. The RBI is likely to hike the CRR in one of the upcoming policies but will be contingent on how it sees the the durable liquidity panning out over the next few months," said Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.