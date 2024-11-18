India bond yields marginally down on value buys, fresh cues awaited

INDIA-MARKETS/BONDS:INDIA BONDS-India bond yields marginally down on value buys, fresh cues awaited

Reuters
Published18 Nov 2024, 10:45 AM IST
India bond yields marginally down on value buys, fresh cues awaited
India bond yields marginally down on value buys, fresh cues awaited

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields trended slightly lower in early deals at the start of another holiday-truncated week amid value purchase from investors after yields rose last week.

However, the fall is likely to be capped as traders continue to await fresh triggers, including a debt switch that will increase the supply of longer-duration securities.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.8185%, compared with the previous close of 6.8294%. Indian markets are shut on Wednesday for elections in a local state.

"With old 10-year benchmark above 6.85%, there was bound to be some value buying, but further moves are unlikely for the day," trader with a primary dealership said.

Later in the day, the federal government will switch bonds worth up to 200 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) by issuing longer-duration bonds and buying back shorter dated securities.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday and remained elevated during Asian hours as strong U.S. retail sales data and import prices lowered bets of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

Traders now see a 62% chance of a Fed rate cut in December, down from 83% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Locally, consumer price inflation accelerated to 6.21% in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2%-6% for the first time in 14 months and dashing hopes for an interest rate cut next month.

Foreign investors and banks have remained on the selling side for local government bonds as weaker rupee and elevated U.S. yields hurt appetite.

Still, traders have ruled out any large move in local yields as borrowing by Indian states continues to undershoot the schedule, providing comfort to investors in terms of demand-supply dynamics. ($1 = 84.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia bond yields marginally down on value buys, fresh cues awaited

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.15
    10:46 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    1.15 (0.83%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.15
    10:46 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.9 (-0.32%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    133.70
    10:46 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -1.1 (-0.82%)

    NTPC share price

    364.20
    10:46 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -8.3 (-2.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,312.50
    10:41 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (0.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    455.75
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -30.45 (-6.26%)

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    331.15
    10:39 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -19.7 (-5.61%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    246.00
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -12.4 (-4.8%)

    RESTAURANT BR share price

    81.25
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -4.01 (-4.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    National Aluminium Company share price

    237.55
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    17.75 (8.08%)

    Muthoot Finance share price

    1,881.15
    10:41 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    103.45 (5.82%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals share price

    392.50
    10:42 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.3 (5.74%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    844.50
    10:40 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    40.5 (5.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.