India bond yields marginally down on value buys, fresh cues awaited

By Dharamraj Dhutia {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields trended slightly lower in early deals at the start of another holiday-truncated week amid value purchase from investors after yields rose last week.

However, the fall is likely to be capped as traders continue to await fresh triggers, including a debt switch that will increase the supply of longer-duration securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.8185%, compared with the previous close of 6.8294%. Indian markets are shut on Wednesday for elections in a local state.

"With old 10-year benchmark above 6.85%, there was bound to be some value buying, but further moves are unlikely for the day," trader with a primary dealership said.

Later in the day, the federal government will switch bonds worth up to 200 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) by issuing longer-duration bonds and buying back shorter dated securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday and remained elevated during Asian hours as strong U.S. retail sales data and import prices lowered bets of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

Traders now see a 62% chance of a Fed rate cut in December, down from 83% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Locally, consumer price inflation accelerated to 6.21% in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2%-6% for the first time in 14 months and dashing hopes for an interest rate cut next month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign investors and banks have remained on the selling side for local government bonds as weaker rupee and elevated U.S. yields hurt appetite.