India bond yields may drop tracking decline in US rates

INDIA-MARKETS/BONDS:INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may drop tracking decline in US rates

Reuters
Published25 Nov 2024, 08:24 AM IST
India bond yields may drop tracking decline in US rates
India bond yields may drop tracking decline in US rates

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields may dip at open on Monday, tracking a decline in U.S. rates, while traders wait for data on how Asia's fourth-largest economy fared in the last quarter due later in the week.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.83% and 6.86%, compared with 6.8470% in the previous session.

Over the last two weeks, the yield is up two basis points. On Friday, it had inched past 6.85%, a key near-term level.

Overall, the bias "is definitely" for yields to move higher, a fixed income trader at a bank said. However, the pullback in U.S. yields will be "welcome" and will likely "pull in a few buyers".

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dropped six basis points in Asia trading, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tapped prominent investor Scott Bessent for the position of U.S. Treasury secretary.

Analysts reckoned that his nomination was a relief, and it reduced the chances of severe tariffs which are expected to be inflationary.

Meanwhile, India's July-September growth data is due Friday. A Reuters poll of economists pegged India's economic growth at 6.5%.

The data may potentially shape expectations on the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate outlook. The RBI's next policy decision is due on Dec. 6. The U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, due Wednesday, too, will be focus this week to gauge whether the Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates next month or not.

KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures down 0.3% at $74.92 per barrel, having rallied nearly 6% last week.

** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield declines to 4.35% (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia bond yields may drop tracking decline in US rates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.000.00
      Chennai
      79,661.000.00
      Delhi
      79,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.